AAPI Voices Challenge Trump's Cost-Cutting Policies

A new survey highlights opposition among Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities to the Trump administration's cost-cutting directives, which include eliminating federal jobs and dismantling agencies. Conducted by AAPI Data and The Associated Press-NORC Centre, the poll reveals a strong preference for addressing crucial issues such as healthcare, education, and everyday expenses instead.

As President Donald Trump pushes for governmental efficiency under the newly minted Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the cost-saving strategies have ignited widespread debate. While six out of ten AAPI adults oppose dismantling agencies, concerns grow over the government's priorities, fearing these moves could exacerbate economic challenges rather than resolve them.

Karthick Ramakrishnan of AAPI Data notes that while AAPI voters lean Democrat, they present nuanced views on spending. However, the community appears open to granting the Trump administration time to refine its strategies. The survey underscores a call to pivot governmental focus to more pressing social and economic issues impacting AAPI groups daily.

