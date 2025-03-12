Left Menu

AAPI Voices Challenge Trump's Cost-Cutting Policies

A recent poll reveals that most Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders disagree with mass layoffs and cutting entire federal agencies as cost-saving measures proposed by the Trump administration. They advocate for federal attention on more immediate concerns like healthcare, education, and living costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-03-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 12:22 IST
AAPI Voices Challenge Trump's Cost-Cutting Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A new survey highlights opposition among Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities to the Trump administration's cost-cutting directives, which include eliminating federal jobs and dismantling agencies. Conducted by AAPI Data and The Associated Press-NORC Centre, the poll reveals a strong preference for addressing crucial issues such as healthcare, education, and everyday expenses instead.

As President Donald Trump pushes for governmental efficiency under the newly minted Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the cost-saving strategies have ignited widespread debate. While six out of ten AAPI adults oppose dismantling agencies, concerns grow over the government's priorities, fearing these moves could exacerbate economic challenges rather than resolve them.

Karthick Ramakrishnan of AAPI Data notes that while AAPI voters lean Democrat, they present nuanced views on spending. However, the community appears open to granting the Trump administration time to refine its strategies. The survey underscores a call to pivot governmental focus to more pressing social and economic issues impacting AAPI groups daily.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025