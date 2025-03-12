Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Modi's Mauritius Visit in Focus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Mauritius, engaging with key political figures to discuss bilateral relations. Highlights included meetings with former Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and Leader of the Opposition Georges Pierre Lesjongard. Modi was also honored with Mauritius's highest award, emphasizing the nation's cultural ties with India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portlouis | Updated: 12-03-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 12:42 IST
Narendra Modi

On Wednesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with key Mauritian political figures, including former Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and Leader of the Opposition Georges Pierre Lesjongard, to discuss enhancing the bilateral relationship between India and Mauritius.

Modi, on a two-day state visit, shared his experiences and insights through social media, expressing his optimism for boosting the India-Mauritius friendship.

The Prime Minister celebrated Mauritius's National Day, highlighting the deep cultural and historical connections between the two nations, while receiving the prestigious Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean award during his visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

