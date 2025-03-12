Strengthening Ties: Modi's Mauritius Visit in Focus

On Wednesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with key Mauritian political figures, including former Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and Leader of the Opposition Georges Pierre Lesjongard, to discuss enhancing the bilateral relationship between India and Mauritius.

Modi, on a two-day state visit, shared his experiences and insights through social media, expressing his optimism for boosting the India-Mauritius friendship.

The Prime Minister celebrated Mauritius's National Day, highlighting the deep cultural and historical connections between the two nations, while receiving the prestigious Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean award during his visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)