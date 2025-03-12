NEP Sparks Language Policy Debate Amid Political Clashes
Tensions rise as BJD MP Sasmit Patra calls for dialogue on the three-language policy under NEP. Tamil Nadu's CM Stalin rejects NEP, citing privatization concerns. Finance Minister Sitharaman accuses DMK of politicizing education, while Union Education Minister denies divisive intentions.
- Country:
- India
The National Education Policy (NEP) ignites a heated debate on the three-language formula, with Biju Janata Dal MP Sasmit Patra urging the Center and states to engage in dialogue to address emerging concerns. Patra stresses that education is sensitive and calls for consultation instead of political grandstanding.
Speaking at a welfare event, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin strongly criticized the NEP, suggesting it aims to deprive students of education by privatizing it and making it accessible only to the affluent. Stalin also condemned efforts to mix education with religion and centralized exams, which he says would enhance the central government's control.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman retorted by accusing the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of creating a political uproar in Tamil Nadu over the language policy, hindering children's right to learn. In a spirited defense, Sitharaman emphasized NEP's advocacy for mother tongue education until grade 5, countering DMK's claims of Hindi imposition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AIADMK Turmoil: Panneerselvam vs. Palaniswami
Language Politics: BJP Slams DMK Over Hindi Erasure in Tamil Nadu
Panneerselvam's Scathing Attack: A Call for Loyalty in AIADMK
Political Tension Rises as AIADMK Leader Criticizes Anti-Corruption Raid
Amit Shah Targets DMK: Vows to Eradicate Corruption in Tamil Nadu