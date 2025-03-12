Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Bosnian Serb Leader Dodik Faces Arrest for Defying Court Summons

Bosnian state prosecutors ordered the arrest of Russian-backed Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik for ignoring a court summons, amid accusations of undermining constitutional order. Tensions escalate as Dodik and his associates face charges of destabilizing the region, prompting international involvement and concern for Bosnia's stability.

Updated: 12-03-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 16:50 IST
In a dramatic escalation of political tensions, Bosnian state prosecutors have ordered the arrest of Russian-backed Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik for repeatedly ignoring a court summons. Dodik, the separatist president of Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic, is accused of attacking the constitutional order by initiating laws to restrict state judicial and police powers in his region.

The legal battle follows Dodik's sentencing to a year in jail for defying international rulings. Authorities are yet to clarify whether his arrest is for detention or to ensure his presence at the court. State prosecution has expanded its focus, ordering the arrest of other top officials, including Serb Republic Prime Minister Radovan Viskovic and regional parliament president Nenad Stevandic, who have similarly disregarded court orders.

The crisis has also drawn international attention. The European Union's peacekeeping force, EUFOR, has started deploying reserve forces in Bosnia to maintain stability. Meanwhile, Western governments, including the U.S., express concern over Dodik's actions, viewing them as a threat to Bosnia's institutions and regional security. Conversely, Russia and its regional allies back Dodik, fueling diplomatic friction.

