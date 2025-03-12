Delhi Assembly Clash: Speaker Gupta Defends Conduct Amidst Opposition Criticism

Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker, Vijender Gupta, publicly defended his conduct on Wednesday in response to sharp criticism from the House's Leader of Opposition, Atishi. Gupta dismissed her allegations as politically motivated rather than substantiated by facts, emphasizing the strict adherence to the Assembly's procedural rules.

Gupta explained his decision to exclude suspended members from the Assembly, citing Rule 277 and the definition of 'precincts', which includes a broad interpretation covering 'approaches' and potentially other indicated areas. He expressed surprise over Atishi's focus on his decisions instead of addressing her party's disruptive actions.

He assured that time allocation in the House is dependent on party strength and the presence of members, noting absences due to suspensions. Emphasizing a commitment to rule-based governance, Gupta urged cooperation to ensure orderly proceedings, vital for maintaining public trust in the Assembly's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)