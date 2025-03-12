Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Unveils Historic Rs 4.21 Lakh Crore Budget for Inclusive Growth

Madhya Pradesh's Rs 4.21 lakh crore budget for FY 2025-26 was unveiled, marking a 15% increase from last year. State Minister Silawat praised its inclusivity for all societal sectors, while Congress criticized its substance. The budget emphasizes capital investment, infrastructure expansion, and transparency initiatives.

Madhya Pradesh State Minister Narendra Shivaji and Tulsi Ram Silawat (Photo/ANi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh's government has unveiled a landmark budget totaling Rs 4.21 lakh crore for the financial year 2025-26. State Minister Tulsi Ram Silawat lauded the budget's comprehensive approach, highlighting its aim to foster development and inclusivity across all societal segments.

Speaking on the budget's implications, Narendra Shivaji Patel emphasized its continuation of previous schemes and introduction of new ones, asserting that it aligns with Prime Minister Modi's vision for the state under the stewardship of Mohan Yadav.

However, Congress voiced dissatisfaction, questioning the budget's substance and accusing the government of disregarding suggestions from their MLAs. The budget aims to double in size over the next five years, focusing on capital investment, infrastructure improvement, and enhanced transparency measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

