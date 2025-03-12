Left Menu

Syria's Absent President: EU Summit Invitation Controversy

The European Union did not invite Syria's interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, to a donor summit in Brussels citing the ministerial level of the meeting. However, the foreign minister will represent Syria formally for the first time at the yearly event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 12-03-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 17:28 IST
Syria's Absent President: EU Summit Invitation Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union took a definitive stance on Wednesday by excluding Syria's interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, from an upcoming international donor summit in Brussels. The event, scheduled for March 17, is designated for attendees of ministerial rank, according to a spokesperson for the European Commission.

In a simultaneous development, Syria is sending its foreign minister, Asaad al-Shibani, to the Brussels summit. A European official confirmed to Reuters that this marks the first official representation of Syria at the annual conference. The donor summit aims to discuss aid and reconstruction efforts for the war-torn nation.

The absence of President al-Sharaa from the summit highlights ongoing diplomatic complexities involving Syria and the European Union, emphasizing the summit's focus on ministerial dialogue over presidential engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025