Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh's Historic Budget Sparks Development Debate

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav lauds the 2025-26 state budget as historic, emphasizing enhanced provisions for development. While praised by some ministers as pivotal for growth, it faces criticism from Congress leaders, who label it a persistent repetition of past allocations lacking new initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 17:32 IST
Madhya Pradesh's Historic Budget Sparks Development Debate
MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has hailed the state's 2025-26 budget as a landmark for development. Presented by Deputy CM and Finance Minister Jagdish Devda, the budget marks a 15% increase from last year's allocation, setting the figure at Rs 4,21,032 crores.

In a move towards transparency, Devda introduced a 'Mera Budget' book, complete with a QR code, claiming the budget represents diverse societal interests. Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan echoed this sentiment, stating the budget aligns with PM Modi's vision of a developed India and provisions unprecedented support across sectors.

However, Congress leaders remain unconvinced, branding the budget a rehash lacking fresh initiatives. They highlight unmet promises and question its innovation, with MLA Sachin Yadav dismissing it as repetitive. The debate continues as the budget's impact on Madhya Pradesh's future development is scrutinized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025