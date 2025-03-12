Madhya Pradesh's Historic Budget Sparks Development Debate

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has hailed the state's 2025-26 budget as a landmark for development. Presented by Deputy CM and Finance Minister Jagdish Devda, the budget marks a 15% increase from last year's allocation, setting the figure at Rs 4,21,032 crores.

In a move towards transparency, Devda introduced a 'Mera Budget' book, complete with a QR code, claiming the budget represents diverse societal interests. Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan echoed this sentiment, stating the budget aligns with PM Modi's vision of a developed India and provisions unprecedented support across sectors.

However, Congress leaders remain unconvinced, branding the budget a rehash lacking fresh initiatives. They highlight unmet promises and question its innovation, with MLA Sachin Yadav dismissing it as repetitive. The debate continues as the budget's impact on Madhya Pradesh's future development is scrutinized.

(With inputs from agencies.)