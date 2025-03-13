Political Uproar in West Bengal Over Alleged Holi Ban

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar has sharply criticized the West Bengal government's reported move to ban Holi celebrations in Shantiniketan. He accuses Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of engaging in appeasement politics to consolidate the Muslim vote bank for electoral advantage. Speaking to ANI, Majumdar remarked that Banerjee's strategies have always leaned towards appeasement.

In light of the alleged ban, Majumdar called on the people of West Bengal to enthusiastically celebrate Holi, pledging to combat any barriers set by law enforcement. He emphasized that no effort by Mamata Banerjee could transform West Bengal into a one-religion state, reinforcing his commitment to resist obstacles.

Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari also criticized the Mamata Banerjee administration, claiming a Holi ban at Santiniketan's Sonajhuri Haat fueled divisive politics. The ban allegedly aims to preserve the area's greenery, with restrictions against festivities and other activities. Adhikari underlined the role of police, asserting a political motive behind the timings aligned with religious observance.

(With inputs from agencies.)