Russia Reclaims Sudzha: A Strategic Victory
Russia's Defence Ministry announced the recapture of Sudzha, the largest town in the Kursk region, from Ukrainian forces. This victory marks a significant moment as Russian troops aim to expel the last Ukrainian foothold. President Vladimir Putin recently visited the region's military headquarters.
Russia's Defence Ministry has announced a significant military victory with the recapture of Sudzha, the largest town in the Kursk region, previously held by Ukrainian forces since a surprise offensive in August 2024.
As Russian troops close in on the final Ukrainian foothold in Kursk, the development marks a key moment in the ongoing conflict.
President Vladimir Putin underscored the operation's importance by visiting the military headquarters in the region, where he held discussions with top military commanders.
