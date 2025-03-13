Left Menu

Russia Reclaims Sudzha: A Strategic Victory

Russia's Defence Ministry announced the recapture of Sudzha, the largest town in the Kursk region, from Ukrainian forces. This victory marks a significant moment as Russian troops aim to expel the last Ukrainian foothold. President Vladimir Putin recently visited the region's military headquarters.

Updated: 13-03-2025 14:58 IST
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's Defence Ministry has announced a significant military victory with the recapture of Sudzha, the largest town in the Kursk region, previously held by Ukrainian forces since a surprise offensive in August 2024.

As Russian troops close in on the final Ukrainian foothold in Kursk, the development marks a key moment in the ongoing conflict.

President Vladimir Putin underscored the operation's importance by visiting the military headquarters in the region, where he held discussions with top military commanders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

