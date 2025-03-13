Puducherry's Path to Statehood: Chief Minister Pledges Progress

Puducherry's Chief Minister, N Rangasamy, reiterated his administration's commitment to securing full statehood for the Union Territory during an address in the territorial Assembly on Thursday.

Engaged in a two-day debate on the motion of thanks following the Lt Governor's address, Rangasamy highlighted ongoing discussions with the Lt Governor to advocate for statehood at the Centre. He also emphasized the ongoing efforts to incorporate Puducherry into the Central Finance Commission and to expedite the waiver of loans taken from the Centre.

Chief Minister Rangasamy detailed new economic strategies aimed at enhancing revenue and job opportunities, including granting licenses to establish distilleries and the development of an IT park in Sedarapattu village.

