Diplomatic Strains: Bangladesh Criticizes Indian Remarks

Bangladesh has denounced recent comments made by India's Ministry of External Affairs as unjustified interference in its internal matters. The statement follows India's expressed concerns over Bangladesh's handling of minority protection and the release of violent extremists.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mohammad Rafiqul Alam underscored that Dhaka considers these issues to be strictly internal. He criticized the remarks as misleading and not representative of the current ground realities in Bangladesh.

In light of the deteriorating diplomatic relations, fueled by political instability after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country, Bangladesh urged India to respect its sovereignty and avoid further inflammatory remarks.

