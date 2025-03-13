Diplomatic Strains: Bangladesh Criticizes Indian Remarks
Bangladesh criticized India's remarks as interference in its domestic affairs, following concerns about Bangladesh's treatment of minorities and release of extremists. Diplomatic tensions have risen, with Bangladesh urging India's government to respect its sovereignty, amid an unstable political climate following Sheikh Hasina's departure.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Bangladesh has denounced recent comments made by India's Ministry of External Affairs as unjustified interference in its internal matters. The statement follows India's expressed concerns over Bangladesh's handling of minority protection and the release of violent extremists.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mohammad Rafiqul Alam underscored that Dhaka considers these issues to be strictly internal. He criticized the remarks as misleading and not representative of the current ground realities in Bangladesh.
In light of the deteriorating diplomatic relations, fueled by political instability after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country, Bangladesh urged India to respect its sovereignty and avoid further inflammatory remarks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan's Religious Minorities 'Under Siege': Alarming HRCP Report
Minorities are 'luckiest' people in India, says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju
Bangladesh Seeks Extradition of Sheikh Hasina Amidst Human Rights Charges
It is responsibility of Bangladesh interim govt to protect Hindus, other minorities as well as their properties, religious institutions: MEA.
India Urges Bangladesh to Safeguard Minorities Amid Rising Unrest