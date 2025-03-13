Left Menu

Diplomatic Strains: Bangladesh Criticizes Indian Remarks

Bangladesh criticized India's remarks as interference in its domestic affairs, following concerns about Bangladesh's treatment of minorities and release of extremists. Diplomatic tensions have risen, with Bangladesh urging India's government to respect its sovereignty, amid an unstable political climate following Sheikh Hasina's departure.

Updated: 13-03-2025 17:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh has denounced recent comments made by India's Ministry of External Affairs as unjustified interference in its internal matters. The statement follows India's expressed concerns over Bangladesh's handling of minority protection and the release of violent extremists.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mohammad Rafiqul Alam underscored that Dhaka considers these issues to be strictly internal. He criticized the remarks as misleading and not representative of the current ground realities in Bangladesh.

In light of the deteriorating diplomatic relations, fueled by political instability after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country, Bangladesh urged India to respect its sovereignty and avoid further inflammatory remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

