Putin Agrees to Ceasefire: A Step Towards Lasting Peace?

President Vladimir Putin has agreed with U.S. proposals for a ceasefire, emphasizing that it should lead to long-lasting peace by addressing the conflict's root causes. Russian forces have made significant advances in Ukraine, controlling almost a fifth of its territory amid ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 21:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday that Russia is in agreement with U.S. proposals to halt the ongoing hostilities. However, Putin emphasized that any ceasefire must pave the way for enduring peace, addressing the fundamental causes of the conflict.

Speaking at a Kremlin news conference following discussions with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Putin stated, "We agree with the proposals to cease hostilities," highlighting the importance of resolving the crisis's original issues.

Amidst these discussions, Russian forces continue their advance, having gained control of nearly one-fifth of Ukrainian territory. This comes after the deployment of a significant number of troops under President Putin's longstanding military strategy, which the current U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed to bring to a halt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

