Putin Backs 30-Day Ceasefire Proposal with Conditions in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin supports a US-proposed 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, emphasizing it should lead to lasting peace. He stresses developing mechanisms to address breaches and ensure Ukraine does not use the ceasefire to mobilize or rearm. He acknowledges US influence and thanks various global leaders for supporting the initiative.

Putin Backs 30-Day Ceasefire Proposal with Conditions in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed conditional support for a US-proposed 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, emphasizing that the terms require detailed deliberation to ensure long-term peace.

During a Moscow news conference, Putin highlighted the necessity of discussing the terms with American counterparts to establish mechanisms for controlling breaches and preventing Ukraine from using the respite to strengthen its military.

Putin thanked President Trump and leaders of China, India, Brazil, and South Africa for their role in pursuing peace while objecting to NATO peacekeepers' involvement in monitoring any potential truce.

