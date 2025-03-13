Putin Backs 30-Day Ceasefire Proposal with Conditions in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed conditional support for a US-proposed 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, emphasizing that the terms require detailed deliberation to ensure long-term peace.

During a Moscow news conference, Putin highlighted the necessity of discussing the terms with American counterparts to establish mechanisms for controlling breaches and preventing Ukraine from using the respite to strengthen its military.

Putin thanked President Trump and leaders of China, India, Brazil, and South Africa for their role in pursuing peace while objecting to NATO peacekeepers' involvement in monitoring any potential truce.

(With inputs from agencies.)