Haryana CM Champions Farmers, Targets Congress in Fiery Assembly Speech

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini strongly defended the ruling BJP's policies centered on farmers' welfare during a state Assembly session. He criticized the Congress for what he termed decades of neglect and underscored his government's efforts to make agriculture more profitable and secure for farmers.

Saini touted measures such as minimum support price (MSP) payments directly into farmers' bank accounts, noting that Rs 1.25 lakh crore had been transferred since 2021. He highlighted the creation of jobs and the growth of micro, small, and medium industries, attributing economic progress to BJP governance.

Targeting the opposition, Saini accused the Congress of a lack of policy and leadership and fostering corruption during its rule. He cited the continuous decline in crime rates and the state's assertive actions against drug trafficking as key accomplishments of his administration.

