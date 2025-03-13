Left Menu

Haryana CM Champions Farmers, Targets Congress in Fiery Assembly Speech

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized the BJP's commitment to farmers' welfare, contrasting it with the Congress's alleged neglect. Saini highlighted government initiatives like MSP payouts and economic growth while criticizing the Congress for past policies and lack of leadership. He also outlined progress in combatting crime and drug issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-03-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 22:04 IST
Haryana CM Champions Farmers, Targets Congress in Fiery Assembly Speech
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini strongly defended the ruling BJP's policies centered on farmers' welfare during a state Assembly session. He criticized the Congress for what he termed decades of neglect and underscored his government's efforts to make agriculture more profitable and secure for farmers.

Saini touted measures such as minimum support price (MSP) payments directly into farmers' bank accounts, noting that Rs 1.25 lakh crore had been transferred since 2021. He highlighted the creation of jobs and the growth of micro, small, and medium industries, attributing economic progress to BJP governance.

Targeting the opposition, Saini accused the Congress of a lack of policy and leadership and fostering corruption during its rule. He cited the continuous decline in crime rates and the state's assertive actions against drug trafficking as key accomplishments of his administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025