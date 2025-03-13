Tax Troubles for Celebrity Doctor Dr. Oz
Dr. Mehmet Oz, appointed by President Trump to oversee Medicare and Medicaid, is reported to have underpaid his Social Security and Medicare taxes for 2021, 2022, and 2023. A Senate Finance Committee memo highlights his negligible payments in 2022 and no payments made in 2023.
Controversy has enveloped Dr. Mehmet Oz, the notable TV physician and recent nominee by former President Donald Trump to lead Medicare and Medicaid. According to a memo prepared by Democratic staffers on the Senate Finance Committee, Dr. Oz may have failed to fulfill his tax obligations in recent years.
The memo, which was obtained by Reuters, suggests that Dr. Oz potentially underpaid his Social Security and Medicare taxes for several years. In 2022, the tax payments made by Dr. Oz were reported to be negligible.
Further scrutiny arises from the assertion that he paid no Social Security or Medicare taxes in 2023. This revelation could impact his role and responsibilities under Medicare and Medicaid oversight.
