Left Menu

Trump Confirms Diplomatic Moves on Ukraine conflict

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that envoy Steve Witkoff is engaged in critical discussions with Russia aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict. Trump expressed confidence that Russia would not attack U.S. allies and confirmed Witkoff's meeting with Putin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 22:58 IST
Trump Confirms Diplomatic Moves on Ukraine conflict
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump revealed on Thursday that his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is heavily involved in talks with Russia concerning the conflict in Ukraine. These discussions could potentially mark a significant de-escalation in the ongoing war.

Trump conveyed optimism regarding the outcome, stating, 'Hopefully they'll do the right thing,' during a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office. He further assured that there is no threat of a Russian attack on U.S. allies, stating firmly, 'It's not going to happen. We'll make sure it doesn't happen.'

Meanwhile, Witkoff is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as reported by Politico via Russian media outlet Izvestia. The meeting is aimed at finding a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025