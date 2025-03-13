Trump Confirms Diplomatic Moves on Ukraine conflict
U.S. President Donald Trump announced that envoy Steve Witkoff is engaged in critical discussions with Russia aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict. Trump expressed confidence that Russia would not attack U.S. allies and confirmed Witkoff's meeting with Putin.
U.S. President Donald Trump revealed on Thursday that his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is heavily involved in talks with Russia concerning the conflict in Ukraine. These discussions could potentially mark a significant de-escalation in the ongoing war.
Trump conveyed optimism regarding the outcome, stating, 'Hopefully they'll do the right thing,' during a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office. He further assured that there is no threat of a Russian attack on U.S. allies, stating firmly, 'It's not going to happen. We'll make sure it doesn't happen.'
Meanwhile, Witkoff is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as reported by Politico via Russian media outlet Izvestia. The meeting is aimed at finding a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Steve Witkoff
- Russia
- Ukraine
- conflict
- NATO
- U.S. allies
- Putin
- diplomacy
- peace talks
ALSO READ
Fraught Truce: Hostage Exchanges Amidst Gaza Conflict
North Korea Sends Troops to Russian Frontlines Amid Ongoing Conflict
Trump Urges Concessions from Russia; Ukraine's NATO Ambitions Dismissed
UNICEF Raises Alarm Over Surging Violations Against Children in Eastern DRC Amid Escalating Conflict
North Korea's Shadow Troop Deployment in Russia: New Tensions in Ukraine Conflict