Left Menu

Currency Symbol Controversy: DMK's Tamil Alphabet 'Ru' Sparks Political Flare-Up

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticized the DMK government's decision to replace the rupee symbol with the Tamil alphabet 'Ru' in budget documents. She argued it undermines a national symbol and overlooks a Tamil youth's contribution. The controversy has drawn widespread criticism from opposition leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 23:25 IST
Currency Symbol Controversy: DMK's Tamil Alphabet 'Ru' Sparks Political Flare-Up
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has publicly condemned the DMK government's decision to replace the traditional rupee symbol 'Rs' with the Tamil alphabet 'Ru' in the 2025-26 budget documents. The minister questioned the motivation behind the change, pointing out that the DMK had not opposed the symbol's adoption in 2010.

Sitharaman argued that erasing the symbol dismisses both a national icon and the creative efforts of Th. D Udaya Kumar, a Tamilian who designed it. She emphasized the historical significance of 'Rupaai', a term rooted in the Sanskrit word 'Rupya', and stressed that the rupee is an internationally recognized currency.

The finance minister warned that replacing the symbol in official documents contradicts the constitutional commitment to national unity. Tamil Nadu's BJP President Annamalai also criticized the DMK, stating that the move diverts attention from other pressing matters. The decision has sparked a political backlash as the Tamil Nadu budget presentation approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025