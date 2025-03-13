Currency Symbol Controversy: DMK's Tamil Alphabet 'Ru' Sparks Political Flare-Up

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has publicly condemned the DMK government's decision to replace the traditional rupee symbol 'Rs' with the Tamil alphabet 'Ru' in the 2025-26 budget documents. The minister questioned the motivation behind the change, pointing out that the DMK had not opposed the symbol's adoption in 2010.

Sitharaman argued that erasing the symbol dismisses both a national icon and the creative efforts of Th. D Udaya Kumar, a Tamilian who designed it. She emphasized the historical significance of 'Rupaai', a term rooted in the Sanskrit word 'Rupya', and stressed that the rupee is an internationally recognized currency.

The finance minister warned that replacing the symbol in official documents contradicts the constitutional commitment to national unity. Tamil Nadu's BJP President Annamalai also criticized the DMK, stating that the move diverts attention from other pressing matters. The decision has sparked a political backlash as the Tamil Nadu budget presentation approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)