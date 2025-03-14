U.S.-Mexico Partnership Yields Results on Migration, Still Challenged by Drug Trafficking
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted improved cooperation with Mexico regarding migration issues, observing a decrease in illegal crossings. However, the fight against drug trafficking remains arduous. The Trump administration had used tariff threats to persuade Mexico, its key trading partner, to enhance efforts against these challenges.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced Thursday that joint efforts with Mexico have yielded positive outcomes in managing migration flows, yet challenges persist in combating illegal drug trade.
Rubio pointed to decreased migrant crossings at the southern border but acknowledged unchanged levels of drug trafficking into the U.S., highlighting ongoing difficulties. The Trump administration previously leveraged the threat of tariffs to pressure Mexico, its primary trade collaborator, into taking stronger action.
In a Fox News interview, Rubio praised Mexico's unprecedented cooperation, although remaining critical over insufficient measures to reduce drug entry. The bilateral commitment has shown progress, but the complex nature of drug trafficking demands sustained, strategic efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
