Protests Erupt Over Activist's Arrest at Trump Tower
Demonstrators from Jewish Voice for Peace protested at Trump Tower against the immigration arrest of Mahmoud Khalil, a pro-Palestinian activist. Actor Debra Winger participated, accusing the Trump administration of disregarding Jewish safety. Khalil faces deportation, and his arrest has sparked further protests and legal action.
On Thursday, Jewish Voice for Peace demonstrators staged a protest at Trump Tower to oppose the immigration arrest of Mahmoud Khalil, a pro-Palestinian activist prominent at Columbia University protests against Israel.
Protesters demanded Khalil's release, wearing shirts stating 'Jews say stop arming Israel' and chanting 'Bring Mahmoud home now!' Police arrested 98 for various charges.
Renowned actress Debra Winger joined the protest, condemning the arrest and calling Khalil's detention an illegal abduction. Khalil remains detained, facing deportation, with his supporters arguing it infringes on free speech rights.
