Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Activist's Arrest at Trump Tower

Demonstrators from Jewish Voice for Peace protested at Trump Tower against the immigration arrest of Mahmoud Khalil, a pro-Palestinian activist. Actor Debra Winger participated, accusing the Trump administration of disregarding Jewish safety. Khalil faces deportation, and his arrest has sparked further protests and legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 14-03-2025 04:49 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 04:49 IST
Protests Erupt Over Activist's Arrest at Trump Tower
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, Jewish Voice for Peace demonstrators staged a protest at Trump Tower to oppose the immigration arrest of Mahmoud Khalil, a pro-Palestinian activist prominent at Columbia University protests against Israel.

Protesters demanded Khalil's release, wearing shirts stating 'Jews say stop arming Israel' and chanting 'Bring Mahmoud home now!' Police arrested 98 for various charges.

Renowned actress Debra Winger joined the protest, condemning the arrest and calling Khalil's detention an illegal abduction. Khalil remains detained, facing deportation, with his supporters arguing it infringes on free speech rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025