Shiv Sena District President Mangat Rai Manga Shot Dead Amid Rising Tensions
Mangat Rai Manga, district president of a faction of Shiv Sena, was fatally shot in a late-night attack while buying milk. A young boy was also injured in the incident, and police are investigating the assailants' motives. Separate shooting occurred at a salon, leaving one injured.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident, Mangat Rai Manga, the district president of a faction within Shiv Sena, was shot dead late Thursday night. The assassination occurred while Manga was purchasing milk and resulted in the injury of a young boy.
According to police reports, three unidentified assailants initiated the attack around 10 pm. Initially, a bullet missed Manga and struck the 12-year-old, prompting a chase where the attackers eventually succeeded in shooting Manga.
Meanwhile, another shooting took place in Bagiana Basti, where the owner of a salon, Devender Kumar, was shot in the leg. City authorities are investigating both incidents and have commenced a search for those responsible.
(With inputs from agencies.)