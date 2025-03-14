Shiv Sena District President Mangat Rai Manga Shot Dead Amid Rising Tensions

In a shocking incident, Mangat Rai Manga, the district president of a faction within Shiv Sena, was shot dead late Thursday night. The assassination occurred while Manga was purchasing milk and resulted in the injury of a young boy.

According to police reports, three unidentified assailants initiated the attack around 10 pm. Initially, a bullet missed Manga and struck the 12-year-old, prompting a chase where the attackers eventually succeeded in shooting Manga.

Meanwhile, another shooting took place in Bagiana Basti, where the owner of a salon, Devender Kumar, was shot in the leg. City authorities are investigating both incidents and have commenced a search for those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)