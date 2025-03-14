Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate as ED Targets Kerala MP

CPI(M) MP K Radhakrishnan has accused the central government of using the Enforcement Directorate for political gains. The MP was summoned for questioning in connection to the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank scam. He claims that the ED’s actions are politically motivated, aiming to suppress opposition voices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-03-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 10:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Central investigative agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are weaponized by the government to suppress political rivals, not just in Kerala but across India, claimed CPI(M) MP K Radhakrishnan on Friday.

Responding to reporters' inquiries about an ED notice he received related to the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank scam, Radhakrishnan stated the notice focused more on his personal assets rather than the specific case details.

While expressing his inability to attend the ED's summons during the current Parliament session, the MP declared his willingness to comply post-session, asserting, 'They can investigate my assets. I have nothing to hide.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

