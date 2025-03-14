Tensions Rise as Kashmir's Chief Cleric Faces House Arrest during Ramzan
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Kashmir's chief cleric, was placed under house arrest, preventing him from attending congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid. This detainment occurred amid the Central government's recent ban on his Awami Action Committee. The move, condemned by the mosque's managing body, has sparked controversy for infringing on religious freedoms during Ramzan.
- Country:
- India
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the renowned Hurriyat Conference chairman, faced house arrest on Friday, barring him from attending congregational prayers at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid, officials confirmed.
As Kashmir's leading cleric, Mirwaiz was detained at his Nigeen residence, preventing his customary Friday visit to deliver a sermon at Nowhatta locality's historic mosque.
The Central government's recent ban on the Mirwaiz-led Awami Action Committee, citing anti-national activities, has stirred further tensions. The mosque's managing body condemned the arrest, calling it unjustified especially during Ramzan, a holy month of great spiritual significance for Muslims.
(With inputs from agencies.)