Left Menu

G7's Firm Stand: Addressing China's Influence

G7 foreign ministers have toughened their language on China, particularly concerning Taiwan. They oppose unilateral status quo changes in the Taiwan Strait, highlighting concerns about the East and South China Seas during their meeting in La Malbaie, Canada. A final draft awaits ministerial approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 17:57 IST
G7's Firm Stand: Addressing China's Influence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers issued a firm statement regarding China's actions, particularly stressing their opposition to any forceful or coercive attempts to alter the status quo across the Taiwan Strait.

During their meeting in La Malbaie, Canada, the ministers expressed serious concerns about the ongoing situations in the East China and South China Seas.

While the draft statement has been approved by diplomats, it still requires official endorsement from the ministers at the conclusion of their meeting on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025