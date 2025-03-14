G7's Firm Stand: Addressing China's Influence

The Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers issued a firm statement regarding China's actions, particularly stressing their opposition to any forceful or coercive attempts to alter the status quo across the Taiwan Strait.

During their meeting in La Malbaie, Canada, the ministers expressed serious concerns about the ongoing situations in the East China and South China Seas.

While the draft statement has been approved by diplomats, it still requires official endorsement from the ministers at the conclusion of their meeting on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)