G7's Firm Stand: Addressing China's Influence
G7 foreign ministers have toughened their language on China, particularly concerning Taiwan. They oppose unilateral status quo changes in the Taiwan Strait, highlighting concerns about the East and South China Seas during their meeting in La Malbaie, Canada. A final draft awaits ministerial approval.
The Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers issued a firm statement regarding China's actions, particularly stressing their opposition to any forceful or coercive attempts to alter the status quo across the Taiwan Strait.
During their meeting in La Malbaie, Canada, the ministers expressed serious concerns about the ongoing situations in the East China and South China Seas.
While the draft statement has been approved by diplomats, it still requires official endorsement from the ministers at the conclusion of their meeting on Friday.
