Farewell to a Political Tower: Alan Simpson's Legacy in American Politics

Former US Senator Alan Simpson, a political giant known for his sharp wit and ability to bridge partisan divides, has died at the age of 93.

Simpson passed away early Friday following complications from a hip injury sustained in December, his family stated. Throughout his career, from serving three terms in the Senate to co-leading a debt-reduction commission under President Obama, Simpson remained influential in shaping the Republican agenda while holding individualistic and moderate views.

Beyond politics, Simpson's legacy includes advocacy for Japanese-American internment awareness and reform in the justice system. He is survived by his wife, Ann, and his children. Former colleagues remember him for his humor, dedication, and towering presence—both physically and politically.

(With inputs from agencies.)