Amit Shah's Strategic Journey to India's Northeast
Union Home Minister Amit Shah embarked on a three-day visit to Assam and Mizoram, focusing on infrastructural developments and key meetings. Highlights include inaugurating a police academy, laying a housing project's foundation stone, attending an ABSU conference, and reviewing the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita progress with northeastern state leaders.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah commenced a significant three-day visit to the northeastern states of Assam and Mizoram, landing in Jorhat on Friday evening. His arrival was met with a warm welcome from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other state officials.
During his visit, Shah will inaugurate the first phase of the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon, a project completed at a cost of Rs 167.4 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone for the second phase of a Rs 425.48-crore housing initiative. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and CM Sarma are expected to accompany him during these events.
Shah's itinerary includes a visit to Mizoram to officiate a significant relocation of Assam Rifles establishments and a return to Assam for the 57th annual ABSU conference in Kokrajhar. Additionally, he will review the implementation progress of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita with northeastern state leaders, before heading back to New Delhi on Sunday night.
