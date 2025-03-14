Left Menu

Owaisi Defends Religious Freedom Amid Rising Tensions

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi addressed rising incidents of aggression against Muslims, emphasizing constitutional rights to dignity and religious freedom. He criticized BJP figures for inflammatory remarks and cited Article 25 to assert religious liberties. Owaisi also challenged PM Modi's stance on historical narratives related to Muslim leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-03-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 21:40 IST
Owaisi Defends Religious Freedom Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has condemned rising instances of high-handedness against Muslims, asserting that the Constitution guarantees respect and dignity to all citizens. He spoke against a recent attack on a mosque in Maharashtra and controversial comments made by BJP leaders.

Owaisi rebuked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's remarks about offering prayers at home during Holi, underscoring Article 25, which ensures freedom of religion. He voiced his intent to defend these rights, dismissing the implication that Muslims should bow to outside religious advice.

Highlighting historical prejudices, Owaisi referenced the 1947 partition, reaffirming that Muslims who stayed in India did so out of love for their homeland. He criticized Prime Minister Modi for inconsistency in appreciating a film on Maratha king Sambhaji Maharaj while omitting controversial views held by RSS leader M S Golwalkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025