Owaisi Defends Religious Freedom Amid Rising Tensions

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has condemned rising instances of high-handedness against Muslims, asserting that the Constitution guarantees respect and dignity to all citizens. He spoke against a recent attack on a mosque in Maharashtra and controversial comments made by BJP leaders.

Owaisi rebuked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's remarks about offering prayers at home during Holi, underscoring Article 25, which ensures freedom of religion. He voiced his intent to defend these rights, dismissing the implication that Muslims should bow to outside religious advice.

Highlighting historical prejudices, Owaisi referenced the 1947 partition, reaffirming that Muslims who stayed in India did so out of love for their homeland. He criticized Prime Minister Modi for inconsistency in appreciating a film on Maratha king Sambhaji Maharaj while omitting controversial views held by RSS leader M S Golwalkar.

