Trump Pushes for Ceasefire in Russia-Ukraine Conflict
U.S. President Donald Trump urged Russia's Vladimir Putin to spare Ukrainian troops in Russia's Kursk region, highlighting a potential end to the conflict. Despite Russian conditions, Trump remains optimistic about a ceasefire deal. Talks continue as both leaders seek to resolve the three-year conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 22:13 IST
In a high-stakes appeal, U.S. President Donald Trump called on Russian leader Vladimir Putin to spare Ukrainian troops stranded in Russia's Kursk region, signaling a potential end to the longstanding conflict.
Although the Kremlin has set conditions, Trump is optimistic about reaching a ceasefire deal, expressing hope on social media about concluding the three-year ordeal.
As diplomatic discussions proceed, Trump and Putin both strive to resolve the ongoing crisis, with the American envoy relaying crucial messages from Russia's leader.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump Comments on Gaza Ceasefire Amidst Controversial Proposals
Ceasefire Talks in Tension: Israel and Hamas Navigate a Complex Future
Kerala's Action Plan: Tackling Wildlife Conflicts Head-On
Trade Tensions Escalate: U.S.-China Tariff Conflict Intensifies
Negotiations in Cairo: Tensions Flare Over Gaza Ceasefire Extension