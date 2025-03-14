Left Menu

Trump Pushes for Ceasefire in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

U.S. President Donald Trump urged Russia's Vladimir Putin to spare Ukrainian troops in Russia's Kursk region, highlighting a potential end to the conflict. Despite Russian conditions, Trump remains optimistic about a ceasefire deal. Talks continue as both leaders seek to resolve the three-year conflict.

Updated: 14-03-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 22:13 IST
In a high-stakes appeal, U.S. President Donald Trump called on Russian leader Vladimir Putin to spare Ukrainian troops stranded in Russia's Kursk region, signaling a potential end to the longstanding conflict.

Although the Kremlin has set conditions, Trump is optimistic about reaching a ceasefire deal, expressing hope on social media about concluding the three-year ordeal.

As diplomatic discussions proceed, Trump and Putin both strive to resolve the ongoing crisis, with the American envoy relaying crucial messages from Russia's leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

