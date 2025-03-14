Trump Pushes for Ceasefire in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

In a high-stakes appeal, U.S. President Donald Trump called on Russian leader Vladimir Putin to spare Ukrainian troops stranded in Russia's Kursk region, signaling a potential end to the longstanding conflict.

Although the Kremlin has set conditions, Trump is optimistic about reaching a ceasefire deal, expressing hope on social media about concluding the three-year ordeal.

As diplomatic discussions proceed, Trump and Putin both strive to resolve the ongoing crisis, with the American envoy relaying crucial messages from Russia's leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)