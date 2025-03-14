Mark Carney: Steering Canada Through Turbulent Times

Former central banker Mark Carney was sworn in as Canada's new prime minister on Friday, taking the helm of the country amidst rising tensions due to U.S. President Donald Trump's economic policies and aggressive rhetoric.

Carney, succeeding Justin Trudeau, is expected to call a federal election soon, amid speculation about Canada's future relationship with the U.S. and burgeoning nationalist sentiment.

With a background in crisis management from his time at the Bank of Canada during the 2008 financial crisis and the Bank of England post-Brexit, Carney plans to prioritize defending Canadian interests and expanding its trade partnerships amidst threats of U.S. tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)