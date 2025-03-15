Left Menu

Trump Promises Justice Against Past Pursuers

Former President Donald Trump has pledged to seek accountability for those who prosecuted him during his time out of power. Speaking at the U.S. Justice Department, Trump criticized the department's trajectory, accusing it of being influenced by radicals and insisting on accountability for perceived injustices.

Updated: 15-03-2025 01:26 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 01:26 IST
Former President Donald Trump has vowed to hold accountable those he claims unjustly prosecuted him during his years away from political power. In a rare and politically charged speech at the U.S. Justice Department headquarters in Washington, Trump criticized the department's direction before his return to the presidency, which he announced will be in January. He accused the department of being swayed by 'hacks and radicals' and promised to demand 'full and complete accountability' for what he described as wrongs and abuses.

Trump stated, 'The American people have given us a mandate - a mandate like few people thought possible,' underscoring his commitment to address perceived injustices. He spoke to a department that had previously indicted him twice, charging him with illegally storing classified documents at his Florida club and attempting to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

With a focus on retribution, Trump's speech highlights a tone of confrontation, promising stringent measures against those who challenged him in the legal arena during his hiatus from the presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

