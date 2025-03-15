Trump Promises Justice Against Past Pursuers

Former President Donald Trump has vowed to hold accountable those he claims unjustly prosecuted him during his years away from political power. In a rare and politically charged speech at the U.S. Justice Department headquarters in Washington, Trump criticized the department's direction before his return to the presidency, which he announced will be in January. He accused the department of being swayed by 'hacks and radicals' and promised to demand 'full and complete accountability' for what he described as wrongs and abuses.

Trump stated, 'The American people have given us a mandate - a mandate like few people thought possible,' underscoring his commitment to address perceived injustices. He spoke to a department that had previously indicted him twice, charging him with illegally storing classified documents at his Florida club and attempting to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

With a focus on retribution, Trump's speech highlights a tone of confrontation, promising stringent measures against those who challenged him in the legal arena during his hiatus from the presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)