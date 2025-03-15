Left Menu

Diplomatic Rift: U.S. Declares South African Ambassador Persona Non Grata

Tensions have risen between the U.S. and South Africa as Secretary of State Marco Rubio declares South African Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool persona non grata. The diplomatic fallout stems from accusations against Rasool and broader disputes over U.S. financial aid cuts and South Africa's land policy reforms.

15-03-2025
On Friday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio made waves by declaring South African Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool persona non grata, accusing him of being a 'race-baiting politician.' Rubio's comments were made public on the platform X.

The announcement comes amidst escalating tensions sparked by the U.S. cutting financial aid to South Africa. This move is tied to disagreements over land reform policies and South Africa's genocide case against Israel. Ambassador Rasool, who began his second tenure in Washington earlier this year, has yet to respond officially.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa have voiced their strong opinions. Musk contends that white South Africans suffer under 'racist ownership laws,' while Ramaphosa defends the recent land expropriation bill as necessary for racial equity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

