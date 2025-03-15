Trump's Executive Order Targets Security Clearances at Major Law Firm

In a controversial move, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday suspending the security clearances of individuals linked to the New York law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. The White House announced that the suspension is part of a review to determine if these clearances align with national interests.

Paul, Weiss has been associated with high-profile Democrats whom Trump has criticized, particularly over their involvement in investigations scrutinizing his conduct and connections to Russia during his first term. The firm, which includes former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch, did not immediately comment on the executive order.

This marks the third instance of Trump targeting a major law firm through executive orders, stirring alarm among legal experts. Past actions included similar measures against law firms Perkins Coie and Covington & Burling. These firms have been involved in legal challenges against the Trump administration, particularly regarding policies on immigration and transgender rights.

