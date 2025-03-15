Left Menu

Trump's Executive Order Targets Security Clearances at Major Law Firm

President Donald Trump issued an executive order suspending security clearances held by people at the law firm Paul, Weiss. The firm connects to Democrats and figures associated with investigations into Trump's conduct. Trump's actions have raised concerns among legal experts about potential constitutional violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 06:03 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 06:03 IST
Trump's Executive Order Targets Security Clearances at Major Law Firm

In a controversial move, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday suspending the security clearances of individuals linked to the New York law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. The White House announced that the suspension is part of a review to determine if these clearances align with national interests.

Paul, Weiss has been associated with high-profile Democrats whom Trump has criticized, particularly over their involvement in investigations scrutinizing his conduct and connections to Russia during his first term. The firm, which includes former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch, did not immediately comment on the executive order.

This marks the third instance of Trump targeting a major law firm through executive orders, stirring alarm among legal experts. Past actions included similar measures against law firms Perkins Coie and Covington & Burling. These firms have been involved in legal challenges against the Trump administration, particularly regarding policies on immigration and transgender rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025