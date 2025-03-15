Sharad Pawar Calls for Policy to Address Farmer Suicides in Maharashtra

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Sharad Pawar raised alarms on Saturday regarding the escalating farmer suicides in Maharashtra's critical agrarian zones of Marathwada and Vidarbha. He implored the central government to design a comprehensive strategy to aid distressed farmers.

Pawar's comments came amid newly unveiled statistics from the state's relief and rehabilitation department, revealing a staggering 2,635 farmer suicides in 2024. The political veteran emphasized the necessity of gathering precise data from various locations to devise effective solutions.

Beyond agrarian issues, Pawar touched on political dynamics within his party, addressing rumors of Jayant Patil's potential defection. Meanwhile, as a former agriculture minister, he envisions a digital overhaul in sugarcane cultivation using artificial intelligence, promising a pivotal meeting with sugar factory stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)