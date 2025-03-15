Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Linguistic Politics: Clash Over Hindi Imposition

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's TKS Elangovan challenges Andhra Pradesh's Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan over accusations of Tamil Nadu's hypocrisy on Hindi opposition. The controversy highlights longstanding linguistic politics in the region, with accusations of political maneuvering around the National Education Policy and Hindi influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 15:12 IST
DMK leader TKS Elangovan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery exchange of words, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader TKS Elangovan has targeted Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, accusing him of lacking awareness about Tamil Nadu's political landscape. Elangovan criticized Kalyan's remarks about Tamil Nadu leaders' opposition to Hindi, emphasizing the state's historical stance against Hindi since 1938.

Reiterating Tamil Nadu's commitment to a two-language policy, Elangovan highlighted that the legislation was enacted based on educational expert advice, long before Kalyan's birth. He accused Kalyan of supporting the BJP for personal gains, a sentiment echoed by AIADMK Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan, who linked Kalyan's remarks to cultural intrusions.

Sathyan warned that the National Education Policy could be a gateway for Hindi dominance in Tamil Nadu, criticizing Kalyan's business-centric view of cultural issues. Kalyan's comments, made at a party event, questioned the perceived hypocrisy in Hindi opposition, amid Chief Minister MK Stalin's ongoing critique of Hindi imposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

