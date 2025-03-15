Political Storm in Kerala: SFI's Role Under Scrutiny Amid Drug Scandal
Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala alleges the SFI's involvement in drug distribution in Kerala's colleges, accusing CM Pinarayi Vijayan of encouraging them. He demands SFI's disbandment following a ganja seizure in a college hostel. The CPI(M) rejects the charges, calling them part of an agenda against SFI.
In a heated political confrontation, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has attributed the prevalence of drug distribution and consumption in Kerala's educational institutions to the Students' Federation of India (SFI), accusing the state's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, of encouraging such activities.
The controversy erupted after police seized a substantial amount of ganja from a college hostel in Kochi, leading to allegations and counter-allegations from various political factions, including the CPI(M), which dismisses the charges as part of a campaign to undermine the SFI.
This episode has ignited a broader debate over political patronage and responsibility, with Congress demanding stringent police measures and reforms within youth organizations to tackle the underlying drug menace.
