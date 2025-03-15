Left Menu

Political Storm in Kerala: SFI's Role Under Scrutiny Amid Drug Scandal

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala alleges the SFI's involvement in drug distribution in Kerala's colleges, accusing CM Pinarayi Vijayan of encouraging them. He demands SFI's disbandment following a ganja seizure in a college hostel. The CPI(M) rejects the charges, calling them part of an agenda against SFI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-03-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 16:04 IST
Political Storm in Kerala: SFI's Role Under Scrutiny Amid Drug Scandal
Ramesh Chennithala
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political confrontation, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has attributed the prevalence of drug distribution and consumption in Kerala's educational institutions to the Students' Federation of India (SFI), accusing the state's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, of encouraging such activities.

The controversy erupted after police seized a substantial amount of ganja from a college hostel in Kochi, leading to allegations and counter-allegations from various political factions, including the CPI(M), which dismisses the charges as part of a campaign to undermine the SFI.

This episode has ignited a broader debate over political patronage and responsibility, with Congress demanding stringent police measures and reforms within youth organizations to tackle the underlying drug menace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025