Assam Unveils Modern Police Academy Honoring Historic General

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for inaugurating the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon. The academy symbolizes progress in SMART policing, providing advanced training to police personnel. The initiative includes modernization efforts and facilities to benefit both police and local community.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma with Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: Himanta Biswa/X). Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday for inaugurating the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon, located in Assam's Golaghat district. The opening ceremony was also graced by Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Pabitra Margherita.

In alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on SMART policing, Chief Minister Sarma highlighted that the academy will feature a state-of-the-art weapon simulator to help prepare police forces for real-life combat situations without the associated risks and expenses. Sarma expressed gratitude towards Amit Shah, noting the academy's potential as a premier training institute under a Rs 1,000 crore modernization initiative.

Assam's police achieved a significant milestone by constructing this police academy named after the renowned Ahom General, Lachit Barphukan, after 400 years. The Academy provides training to police personnel, having already enrolled 21,000 officers. Plans are underway for a second phase involving a further Rs 400 crore investment, adding more accommodations, a sports complex, a CBSE school, a nursing academy, and a skill training center, alongside a potential Police Medical College. The efforts have contributed to a 60% reduction in crime in Assam over the last four years, with improvements in charge-sheeting and reductions in violence against women. Sarma remarked, 'This academy is one of its kind in the country.'

