UK Calls for U.S. Cooperation on Ukraine Ceasefire Plan
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the necessity of U.S. cooperation in plans for a Ukraine-Russia ceasefire. He confirmed ongoing discussions with the U.S. and reiterated the unchanging stance on security collaboration. His national security adviser recently returned from talks in the United States.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer highlighted the crucial role of the United States in shaping any plans for a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, asserting that any approach must involve U.S. cooperation.
When questioned about seeking a security 'backstop' from Washington, Starmer maintained that the position regarding the U.S. remained constant. He stressed the importance of conducting the plan in conjunction with the United States, indicating frequent talks between the nations.
Starmer added that his national security adviser had just returned from discussions in the United States, underscoring the ongoing engagement between the two countries in addressing the situation in Ukraine.
