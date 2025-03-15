Tensions Rise Over Aurangzeb Grave as Hindutva Leader Barred

The district administration has taken a firm stance to prevent unrest by barring Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote from entering Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The restriction is set from March 16 to April 5, as tensions mount over the grave of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb located in Khuldabad.

Officials released the order following intelligence inputs suggesting Ekbote and his supporters might attempt to remove the tomb. This move follows heightened unrest on social media, fueled by the film 'Chhaava,' which has polarized opinions about the grave.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal have announced planned agitations starting March 17 for the grave's removal. Ekbote, previously accused of instigating caste riots in 2018, has been involved in similar efforts against historic Muslim tombs.

