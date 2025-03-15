Dynamic Leadership: Indo-Canadian Women in Carney's Cabinet
Anita Anand and Kamal Khera join new Prime Minister Mark Carney's cabinet. Anand serves as Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, while Khera takes on the role of Minister of Health. Both are experienced leaders, carrying over from Justin Trudeau's government, signifying stability and continuity.
- Country:
- Canada
With Prime Minister Mark Carney's new cabinet making its debut, Indo-Canadian women Anita Anand and Kamal Khera are among the notable figures continuing their ministerial journey. Carney's leadership, marked by a smaller yet focused team, brings experienced individuals such as Anand and Khera to the forefront.
Anand, previously considered a potential successor to Justin Trudeau, is now the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, bringing her extensive academic and legal expertise to guide Canada's economic and scientific progress. Meanwhile, Khera, the dynamic Minister of Health, utilizes her background as a registered nurse to address pressing health challenges.
The Liberal Party's fresh leadership under Carney, a former central banker, signals a commitment to addressing critical issues efficiently. Khera and Anand's roles are pivotal in meeting the evolving needs of the Canadian populace, showcasing a governance approach that blends continuity with innovation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Empowering Women Leaders: IIM Kozhikode's Programme Revolution
Union Minister Annpurna Devi hosts special dinner to celebrate grassroots women leaders
Union Minister Annpurna Devi hosts special dinner to celebrate grassroots women leaders
Inspiring Women Leaders Celebrated at WASME's Women Leadership Awards 2025
New Era Beckons for Canada: Liberal Party Set to Choose Justin Trudeau's Successor Amid Trade Tensions