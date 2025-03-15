Left Menu

Orban's Crusade: National Security or Political Ploy?

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban vowed to eliminate foreign-funded organizations he claims undermine national sovereignty. Using nationalistic rhetoric, he compared such groups to insects and pledged their eradication. His alignment with policies like the 'great replacement theory' and opposition to immigration has drawn criticism domestically and abroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 15-03-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 19:27 IST
In a fervent address, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced plans to expel organizations funded by foreign nations, whom he accused of threatening national interests.

Rallying on a national holiday, Orban denounced media outlets and NGOs receiving international aid, equating them to pests infiltrating Hungary's sovereignty.

He also criticized EU's stance on Ukraine and signaled potential constitutional amendments to suppress dissent, stirring controversy within Hungary and drawing international scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

