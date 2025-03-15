Empowering Women for Political Change: D K Shivakumar's Call to Action

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has called upon the Congress women's wing to gear up for the 2028 Assembly elections. With the impending Women's Reservation Bill, Shivakumar highlighted the importance of empowering women for societal development.

Speaking at a Women's Day event at the KPCC Bharat Jodo Bhawan, Shivakumar reiterated the views of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on women's empowerment, emphasizing the cascading impact of empowering women on families and society. He underscored the need for active participation from youth and women to secure the party's future.

Despite acknowledging the central role women play in society and lauding Congress's initiatives for women, Shivakumar expressed dissatisfaction with the women's wing's current performance. He called for reflection and urged members to seize new opportunities to achieve significant progress.

