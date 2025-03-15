Left Menu

Empowering Women for Political Change: D K Shivakumar's Call to Action

Karnataka's D K Shivakumar urged the Congress women's wing to prepare for the 2028 elections, emphasizing women's empowerment. While praising women's roles in society and noting the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill, he also expressed dissatisfaction with the wing's current performance and called for introspection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-03-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 19:57 IST
Empowering Women for Political Change: D K Shivakumar's Call to Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has called upon the Congress women's wing to gear up for the 2028 Assembly elections. With the impending Women's Reservation Bill, Shivakumar highlighted the importance of empowering women for societal development.

Speaking at a Women's Day event at the KPCC Bharat Jodo Bhawan, Shivakumar reiterated the views of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on women's empowerment, emphasizing the cascading impact of empowering women on families and society. He underscored the need for active participation from youth and women to secure the party's future.

Despite acknowledging the central role women play in society and lauding Congress's initiatives for women, Shivakumar expressed dissatisfaction with the women's wing's current performance. He called for reflection and urged members to seize new opportunities to achieve significant progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025