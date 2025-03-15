Left Menu

Telangana Politics: Clash Over Krishna Waters and Media Freedoms

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy challenges opposition leader K Chandrasekhar Rao to a debate on Krishna river water usage. Reddy criticizes Rao for limited assembly participation and alleged financial unrest. The CM confronts media misconduct and urges proper journalist definitions following arrests for derogatory content against the Congress government.

  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has challenged opposition leader K Chandrasekhar Rao to a debate regarding the state's negligence in maximising usage of Krishna river waters. Criticizing Rao for attending assembly sessions only twice in the last 15 months, Reddy also highlighted the financial implications, asserting that Rao has drawn over Rs 57 lakh in salary during this period.

Addressing the media, Reddy also slammed the opposition BRS for questioning his visits to Delhi, emphasizing the need for cordial relations with the Centre, and hailing Defence Minister Rajnath's aid in transferring defence lands to the state. Meanwhile, Reddy took a firm stand against defamatory social media content targeting the Congress government, calling for strict action and proper journalistic conduct.

He further alleged misconduct by BRS leaders over their reaction to arrests of two female journalists and accused them of celebrating tragedies. Reddy condemned derogatory remarks aimed at family members and criticized KCR's governance, urging restraint among BRS leaders. Furthermore, he pledged transparency surrounding a recent drug-related death with potential political ties.

