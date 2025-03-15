Left Menu

Political Clash over Delimitation and Infrastructure Progress in Hyderabad

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy criticized Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin for allegedly spreading false information on Lok Sabha seat delimitation to mask his lack of accomplishments. Reddy also highlighted the redevelopment of Begumpet Railway Station in Hyderabad and upcoming establishment of the 'KAVACH' Research Institute for train safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-03-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 23:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy accused Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin of disseminating misleading information about the Lok Sabha seat delimitation process to obscure his supposed lack of achievements, an accusation Stalin faces amid the approaching Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

During his Hyderabad visit, where he inspected redevelopment at Begumpet Railway Station, Reddy said the station's upgrade to airport-like standards is nearly complete. Funded at Rs 38 crore, the station promises modern facilities under the management of an all-women staff, according to South Central Railway.

In addition, Reddy announced the impending establishment of the 'KAVACH' Research Institute in Secunderabad, focused on improving railway safety through an automatic train protection system, signaling further infrastructure progress in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

