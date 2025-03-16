Left Menu

Trump's Yemen Airstrikes: Defending Maritime Freedom

President Donald Trump initiated airstrikes on Yemen's Sanaa, targeting Houthi rebels backed by Iran. The offensive aims to protect U.S. shipping and hold Iran accountable. Houthi-controlled areas reported damage, with black smoke seen above Sanaa. The response follows Houthi threats against Israeli vessels after Gaza's blockade.

President Donald Trump announced a series of airstrikes on Yemen's capital, Sanaa, as part of a broader strategy to combat Iranian-backed Houthi rebels threatening vital maritime corridors. The operation aims to safeguard American shipping and restore freedom of navigation in international waters.

Reports from Houthi territory indicate several explosions in the region, particularly near the Sanaa airport complex, raising concerns about potential escalation. The visible damage includes plumes of black smoke rising over military facilities.

The airstrikes align with recent tensions, following a Houthi declaration to resume attacks on Israeli vessels in Yemeni waters, retaliation against Israel's Gaza blockade. Trump's actions signal a stern warning to Iran, emphasizing accountability for the Houthi actions.

