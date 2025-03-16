Trump's Yemen Airstrikes: Defending Maritime Freedom

President Donald Trump announced a series of airstrikes on Yemen's capital, Sanaa, as part of a broader strategy to combat Iranian-backed Houthi rebels threatening vital maritime corridors. The operation aims to safeguard American shipping and restore freedom of navigation in international waters.

Reports from Houthi territory indicate several explosions in the region, particularly near the Sanaa airport complex, raising concerns about potential escalation. The visible damage includes plumes of black smoke rising over military facilities.

The airstrikes align with recent tensions, following a Houthi declaration to resume attacks on Israeli vessels in Yemeni waters, retaliation against Israel's Gaza blockade. Trump's actions signal a stern warning to Iran, emphasizing accountability for the Houthi actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)