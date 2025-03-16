Trump's Bold Move: Invoking an 18th-Century Act to Combat 'Venezuelan Invasion'
President Trump cites the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, labeling Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua as a threat. This move escalates immigration enforcement but is challenged legally. A court has temporarily blocked deportation of five Venezuelans, marking the start of a contentious legal battle over immigration policy.
In a dramatic escalation of immigration policy, President Donald Trump has invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, claiming it was necessary to counter an alleged invasion by the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. The move signals a tough approach towards immigration enforcement.
The declaration comes with legal contention. A federal judge in Washington intervened, temporarily halting the deportation of five Venezuelans, hinting at a brewing legal challenge. The administration's appeal against this restraining order has set the stage for a complex legal battle.
The Alien Enemies Act, seldom used since World War II, grants the president sweeping powers to expedite deportations during war-time. Trump's decision has sparked debate over its appropriateness and potential implications for executive authority in national security matters.
