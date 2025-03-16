Left Menu

Devastating Nightclub Fire Claims Lives in Macedonia

A tragic fire occurred at a nightclub in Kocani, Macedonia, early on Sunday, resulting in numerous casualties and injuries. The blaze quickly spread to the ceiling and roof of the establishment. Authorities are currently working to determine the exact number of victims affected by this disaster.

A tragic fire erupted in a Kocani nightclub, in northern Macedonia, early Sunday, causing numerous fatalities and injuries, according to local reports.

The sudden blaze rapidly engulfed the ceiling and roof, leading to a swift and devastating spread of flames.

Official statements from the public prosecutor's office confirm that efforts are underway to ascertain the precise toll of this dire incident.

