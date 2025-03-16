BJP Criticizes RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav Over Police Dance Video

In a vehement critique, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain called out RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav for a video showing police dancing on his directives. The video, which surfaced during Holi celebrations at Yadav's residence in Patna, drew sharp parallels to Bihar's 'Jungle Raj' period, notorious for lawlessness.

Hussain accused Tej Pratap of treating the police as personal subordinates, reminiscent of his father Lalu Prasad Yadav's alleged past practices of indebting senior police officials for menial chores. "This incident is a throwback to the days of 'Jungle Raj', where authority was often misused," Hussain noted, questioning Yadav's authority in threatening police with suspension.

Concurring with Hussain, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi also lambasted Tej Pratap Yadav, asserting the incident mirrored his father's era's controversies. The criticism follows reports and a viral video of Tej Pratap allegedly coercing a policeman to dance with suspension threats. In response, police reallocated Constable Deepak Kumar from Yadav's security team.

(With inputs from agencies.)