India's Bond with America: Modi's Trust in Trump's Unwavering Dedication

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted his bond of mutual trust with US President Donald Trump, praising his courage and dedication to America. Modi recounted his experiences with Trump, underscoring their shared belief in putting national interests first, as evident from past events and personal interactions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized a strong mutual bond with U.S. President Donald Trump, built on shared national interests. Modi, speaking in a podcast with Lex Fridman, described Trump as a courageous leader dedicated to his nation, showcasing unwavering determination even under threat.

Reflecting on past meetings, Modi praised Trump's preparedness entering his second presidential term, noting his strategic roadmap and capable team, including individuals like Vice President J D Vance and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. Modi fondly recalled the 'Howdy Modi' event where Trump's humility shone through as he sat among the audience.

Modi cited an incident during the event that exemplified Trump's trust and decision-making courage when the President joined him on a stadium walkabout despite security concerns. Highlighting Trump's America First ethos, Modi connected it to his own India First stance, fostering a significant rapport between the two leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

