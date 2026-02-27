Tribunal's Field Visit Sparks Hope in Mahanadi Water Dispute

In a significant move, the Mahanadi Water Dispute Tribunal, headed by Justice Bela M Trivedi, made a pivotal visit to Odisha's Sambalpur district, assessing the Hirakud reservoir among other sites. This forms part of the tribunal's efforts to resolve the contentious water-sharing dispute with Chhattisgarh.

Established in 2018, the tribunal arose from Odisha's complaints of upstream constructions by Chhattisgarh, allegedly impeding the river's flow. The panel reviewed critical infrastructure, including the Hirakud Dam and power generation facilities, essential for Odisha's water management.

Despite the tribunal's efforts, the Mahanadi Bachao Andolan expressed skepticism, recalling a similar ineffective visit in 2023. However, Odisha's Advocate General emphasized the visit's importance in securing justice and fostering negotiation between the states.

