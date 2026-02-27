England Triumphs Over New Zealand in Dramatic T20 Clash

In a gripping T20 World Cup showdown, England outplayed New Zealand with a stunning four-wicket victory, largely credited to the efforts of Will Jacks and Rehan Ahmed. This thrilling outcome ensures England's dominance in Group 2 and simultaneously fuels Pakistan's semifinal aspirations.

New Zealand, opting to bat first, managed to score 159 for seven against a disciplined English bowling attack. Glen Phillips and Tim Seifert made notable contributions, yet it was insufficient against England's relentless pursuit. England, faced with a precarious scenario at 117 for six, witnessed a resurgence with Jacks and Ahmed's explosive batting.

The pivotal moment arrived in the 18th over when Jacks and Ahmed unleashed a flurry of runs against Glenn Phillips. Despite initial setbacks, England navigated through the final overs with precision, claiming victory with three balls to spare and further cementing their semifinal berth.

