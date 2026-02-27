Left Menu

England Triumphs Over New Zealand in Dramatic T20 Clash

England secured a thrilling four-wicket victory over New Zealand in a T20 World Cup match, thanks to standout performances by Will Jacks and Rehan Ahmed. The win ensured England's top position in Group 2, while keeping Pakistan's semifinal hopes alive. New Zealand posted 159 runs, but Jacks and Ahmed's late-game prowess sealed the deal for England.

Colombo | Updated: 27-02-2026 22:46 IST
England Triumphs Over New Zealand in Dramatic T20 Clash
In a gripping T20 World Cup showdown, England outplayed New Zealand with a stunning four-wicket victory, largely credited to the efforts of Will Jacks and Rehan Ahmed. This thrilling outcome ensures England's dominance in Group 2 and simultaneously fuels Pakistan's semifinal aspirations.

New Zealand, opting to bat first, managed to score 159 for seven against a disciplined English bowling attack. Glen Phillips and Tim Seifert made notable contributions, yet it was insufficient against England's relentless pursuit. England, faced with a precarious scenario at 117 for six, witnessed a resurgence with Jacks and Ahmed's explosive batting.

The pivotal moment arrived in the 18th over when Jacks and Ahmed unleashed a flurry of runs against Glenn Phillips. Despite initial setbacks, England navigated through the final overs with precision, claiming victory with three balls to spare and further cementing their semifinal berth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

